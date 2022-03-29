March 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Division of South Western Railway (SWR) has set up a Solid Waste Management (SWM) Plant at Mysuru New Goods Terminal (MNGT) on Mysuru-Bengaluru section in compliance with SWR rule.

With the plant in operation since last year, about 45 tonnes of compost has been produced in the last 6 months.

Waste that is collected from all Railway Colonies, Railway Stations and Offices in Mysuru, is fully segregated into organic, recyclable and inert waste, following which they are dumped in compost pits for composting.

Now, with the SWM plant SWR Solid Waste Management Plant produces 45 tonnes of compost in 6 months fully established, the plant can produce about 7-8 tonnes of compost every month from collected wastes, thus contributing to the cause of keeping Mysuru city clean.