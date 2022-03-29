News

SWR Solid Waste Management Plant produces 45 tonnes of compost in 6 months

March 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Division of South Western Railway (SWR) has set up a Solid Waste Management (SWM) Plant at Mysuru New Goods Terminal (MNGT) on Mysuru-Bengaluru section in compliance with SWR rule.

With the plant in operation since last year, about 45 tonnes of compost has been produced in the last 6 months.

Waste that is collected from all Railway Colonies, Railway Stations and Offices in Mysuru, is fully segregated into organic, recyclable and inert waste, following which they are dumped in compost pits for composting. 

Now, with the SWM plant SWR Solid Waste Management Plant produces 45 tonnes of compost in 6 months fully established, the plant can produce about 7-8 tonnes of compost every month from collected wastes, thus contributing to the cause of keeping Mysuru city clean.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching