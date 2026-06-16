Tackling water crisis: GTD orders swift action 

June 16, 2026

Mysuru: MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has directed officials to supply drinking water through tankers to areas in Chamundeshwari Constituency facing acute water shortage.

He was speaking after chairing a joint progress review meeting of officials from Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) and Town Panchayats of Bogadi, Srirampura, Rammanahalli and Kadakola at MCC Zone-3 Office in Sharadadevinagar yesterday.

Dry borewells

Stating that most borewells in Hootagalli, Koorgalli and Belawadi have dried up, GTD said that although water is being supplied from Kabini and KRS reservoirs, several localities continue to face shortages.

“Residents are raising complaints almost every other day. Immediate measures should be taken to supply water through tankers,” he said, directing officials to invite tenders without delay for deploying more tankers.

He said the Rs. 355-crore Hale Unduwadi drinking water project is nearing completion. Until the project is commissioned, officials should prioritise water supply to affected areas and devise effective water management strategies, he added.

GTD also instructed officials to prepare and submit a proposal to secure grants under Centre’s Urban Challenge Fund (UCF).

Fund release

During the meeting, he telephoned Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy and sought immediate release of funds to address drinking water crisis in parts of the Constituency, which has been aggravated by delayed monsoon rains.

KUWSSB Executive Engineer Iqbal Asif informed the meeting that three high-capacity 600 HP motor pumps are being procured from Pune-based Kirloskar Electric Company to improve water supply in Vijayanagar, Belawadi and Koorgalli. The pumps will be installed shortly, with the entire cost being borne by the Hootagalli CMC, he said.

Officials also brought to the MLA’s notice that contractors awarded roadwork tenders are reluctant to begin work due to the sharp rise in bitumen prices triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Responding to the issue, GTD directed officials to convene a meeting with the contractors and hold discussions to find a solution.

MCC Executive Engineer Srinivas, MCC Zone-3 Assistant Commissioner Sandeep, Development Officer Yoganand, Hootagalli CMC Commissioner B.N. Chandrashekar, AEE Madhu, Town Panchayat Chief Executive Officers Sujay, Mahesh, H.R. Deepa and A.M. Sridhar, among others, were present.