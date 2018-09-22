Take a peek into life underwater at ‘Matsya Mela’

Tunnel Aquarium to be a major attraction during Raitha Dasara at J.K. Grounds

Mysuru: The ‘Matsya Mela’ will be one of the special attractions of this Dasara festivities.

The Department of Fisheries, District Administration and Dasara Executive Committee have made preparations to arrange the popular ‘Matsya Mela’ exhibition and demonstration on the development of fisheries and fishing activities across the State on the occasion.

The Department of Fisheries has decided to hold the exhibition as part of ‘Raitha Dasara’ and ‘Krishi Mela’ at J.K. Grounds in city. The three-day ‘Matsya Mela’ will be held from Oct.12.

The Mela will display various models that can be used to rear fish at both urban and rural settings like backyards or even terraces. The other intention of the Mela is to showcase the visitors about the rearing of ornamental and other fishes popular among the urban populace.

Exotic fish breeds like Arowana, Flowerhorn, Discus and other varieties will be showcased. Visitors will be educated about Aquaponics — the science of raising aquatic animals along with plants in water tanks — at the Mela.

Stalls to be educative

The Fisheries Department will open stalls in the Raitha Dasara to provide all information related to ‘Vasthu’ fish which has become a growing trend as many people choose to keep these in their homes as they are considered to bring good luck. The exhibition will provide an opportunity to the people to see all kinds of fish including the ornamental and Vasthu ones under one roof.

Information related to sale of fish, fish products, aquarium fish and accessories, scientific information related to fisheries sector, exhibition of fish related industries will be given to visitors. The scientific institutions related to fisheries, industries and pisciculturist will also provide information to the people.

The Mela will highlight the importance of fish as a source of nutrition besides providing employment opportunities. Manufacturers dealing in fishing nets and new technologies in fishing industry will participate.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Senior Assistant Director of Fisheries Siddaiah said the Department has successfully conducted ‘Matsya Mela’ at Bengaluru and at other places and preparations are on to make ‘Matsya Mela’ a success during Dasara celebrations too.

40 aquariums including Tunnel Aquarium

The major attraction of ‘Matsya Mela’ will be the Tunnel Aquarium. With the introduction of glass cave, fish-keeping and aquariums became all the more popular in recent years. The Department has already floated tender to install Tunnel Aquarium and many bidders have come forward to open Tunnel Aquarium where visitors will have a better view of aquatic animals and plants.

Other than Tunnel Aquarium, 40 different types of aquariums will be put up in the exhibition. Information about aquarium fish rearing and sale will be arranged in the Mela. Also, information related to growing fish like Tilapia, Pomfret and some others on home terrace for consumption will be provided. If a vacant site is available, these fish can be grown for commercial purpose as well. Such information too will be provided to the visitors.

