‘Take care of your head’:Lord Ganesha tells helmetless riders

Mysuru: The officers and personnel of the Narasimharaja Traffic Police Station conducted a helmet awareness programme as part of Traffic Management and Road Safety Month here on Tuesday.

They came out with an innovative idea of bringing Lord Ganesha Himself on the Road to create awareness among helmetless riders with the message: “Take care of your head, not everyone gets a replacement like me, wear helmet.”

Home Guard Vinodkumar from NR Police Station, who was dressed up as Ganesha, also handed over rose to riders sans helmets. Those who carried helmets were made to wear them by Lord Ganesha Himself !

The awareness drive was held at Railway Station Circle under the guidance of DCP Dr. Vikram V. Amathe. N.R. Traffic Inspector N. Jayakumar and other staff participated in the awareness programme, according to a press release from Police Commissioner’s Office.