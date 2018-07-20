‘Take care of your head’:Lord Ganesha tells helmetless riders
News

‘Take care of your head’:Lord Ganesha tells helmetless riders

Mysuru: The officers and personnel of the Narasimharaja Traffic Police Station conducted a helmet awareness programme as part of Traffic Management and Road Safety Month here on Tuesday.

They came out with an innovative idea of bringing Lord Ganesha Himself on the Road to create awareness among helmetless riders with the message: “Take care of your head, not everyone gets a replacement like me, wear helmet.”  

Home Guard Vinodkumar from NR Police Station, who was dressed up as Ganesha, also handed over rose to riders sans helmets. Those who carried helmets were made to wear them by Lord Ganesha Himself !

The awareness drive was held at Railway Station Circle under the guidance of DCP Dr. Vikram V. Amathe. N.R. Traffic Inspector N. Jayakumar and other staff participated in the awareness programme, according to a press release from Police Commissioner’s Office.

July 20, 2018

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “‘Take care of your head’:Lord Ganesha tells helmetless riders”

  1. Informed says:
    July 20, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    Hey police. Stop these nautankis. There is no proof that these dramas will make these idiots wear helmet from next ride. They will just laugh it off and go. If you really want, come dressed as mohamed and tell everyone to wear helmet instead of caps. Would you have the courage opisars?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching