Take up pilot project on Ayurveda treatment: MLA Ramdas

August 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Studies conducted across the world have found that several traditional medicines commonly used in India as part of Ayurveda are effective in maintaining blood sugar levels in patients with Type 2 diabetes.

Ayurveda is a traditional medical system that has been used for thousands of years in India and some of the herbs included are also used in other parts of the world. In this direction, a systematic project must be developed to treat diabetes, suggested MLA S.A. Ramdas. The suggestion was accepted by Ayurveda practitioners and experts in the field.

The MLA was speaking after inaugurating a free Ayurvedic treatment camp organised at the Sri Ganapathy Ashram on Nanjangud Road yesterday. The camp was organised inside the auditorium of Lakshminarasimha Kuteera of the Ashram by the Government Ayurvedic Research Centre and Ayurveda Academy of Chamarajpet in Bengaluru.

Ramdas suggested the doctors and officers launch a pilot project in a particular locality or a Ward and assured of making all facilities on behalf of the Government. He said that the project can be taken up on Sept. 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for one year to achieve tangible results for the target population, he suggested.

Modern diabetes drugs are known for side effects and toxicity while Ayurveda works by controlling blood sugar and limiting the harmful effects of other drugs. Turmeric, for example, has been used for the treatment of diabetes in Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine, he added.

He said new Ayurvedic remedies were still in great demand for treating diabetes because of the limited efficacy and undesirable side effects of current drugs. A multi-pronged and individualised approach must be used to manage health conditions such as lifestyle modification, Ayurvedic detoxifying and purifying therapies and Ayurvedic medicines containing plant, animal, or mineral-origin ingredients, he added.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Assistant Director of Government Ayurvedic Research Centre Dr. Lakshminarayana Shenoy, Joint Secretary of Ayurveda Academy Dr. Prashanth Ghokale, Junior pontiff of Ganapathy Ashram Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji and others were present.

