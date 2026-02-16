Taking Shape…Gorgeous Jain Temple of Kodagu

February 16, 2026

Nestled amid the quiet greenery of Suntikoppa in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district, a Jain Shwetambar temple is steadily taking shape at Hardoor village in Gundugutti Nakur — a location believed to be closely linked to ancient Jain settlements in the region.

The temple, named Sri Jirawala Tirth Dham Coorg, is ambitious both in scale and design. About 80 per cent of the construction has been completed and work is now underway to install the elaborately carved gopura.

Architecturally, the temple draws inspiration from the revered Sri Jirawala Parshwanath Jain Tirth in Rajasthan, one of Jainism’s most important pilgrimage centres.

The temple project is being executed by Sri Om Shanti Charitable Trust, under the guidance of Jain Gurus Acharya Nayachandra Sagar and Dr. Ajit Chandra Sagar. Beyond being a place of worship, the Trust envisions the complex as a centre for meditation, learning and spiritual tourism.

Spread across 6.15 acres, the temple premises include an ornate entrance, a reception area and around 14 cottages for pilgrims. A prayer hall and a Bhojanalaya form part of the complex.

The main temple structure occupies about half an acre, with the sanctum sanctorum measuring 80 x 60 feet. The gopura of the main shrine will rise to a height of 70 feet. The sanctum sanctorum will house five idols, while two smaller temples forming the outer structure will have two more idols. The idol of Sri Saraswathi Matha has already been installed in one of the outer temples.

Exquisite idols, intricate carvings

A highlight of the complex is the 84-inch Saraswathi Matha idol, carved out of black basalt stone using four distinct styles — Pallu, Pala, Hoysala and Chanda. The idol features miniature carvings of Goddess Ganika, Gautama Buddha and protective soldiers, all executed with remarkable detail.

Another outer temple houses the equally striking 84-inch Sri Padmavathi Matha idol, carved in Pallu, Pala and Hoysala styles. This idol is unique to Jain temples, as the Devi’s head is formed by 108 Nagas, each intricately sculpted, including the head of the snake god itself. The Devi is also depicted with 108 hands, each holding a weapon, all carved with precision.

The Saraswathi Matha idol will be placed on the right side of the main temple, while the Padmavathi Matha idol will occupy the left.

White Jirawala Parshwanath idol

At the heart of the sanctum sanctorum, a five-foot white idol of Sri Jirawala Parshwanath, the 23rd Tirthankara, seated in padmasana posture, will be installed.

Currently, a miniature idol has been placed for prayer purposes. Apart from this, the idols of Neminatha, the 22nd Tirthankara, Adinatha, the first Tirthankara, Shanthinatha, the 16th Tirthankara and Bhagwan Mahaveer, the 24th Tirthankara, will be installed.

The construction of Rs. 50 crore temple began in March 2020 and has progressed steadily over past five years.

Though this temple follows the structural layout of Rajasthan shrine, the Kodagu Jain temple project is distinctive in its blend of South and North Indian architectural traditions. It combines the art forms of Pallu, Pala, Chanda and Hoysala, with the Hoysala style, which is native to Karnataka, forming the core design.

The deep-rooted Jain history

Those associated with the project point out that Anjanageri Bettageri, part of an ancient mountain range extending up to Kushalnagar, has yielded Jain scriptures, basadis and settlement traces dating back over 1,000 years. The Trust maintains that the area once hosted thriving Jain communities, making it a natural site for reviving Jain religious presence.

Jainism has deep roots in Kodagu, particularly between the 10th and 12th centuries under the Kongalvas. Mulluru near Shanivarasanthe remains a prominent Jain centre, with three 11th-century basadis — dedicated to Parshwanatha, Shanthinatha and Chandranatha — built in the Ganga-Chola style. Kodagu’s location also holds strategic importance. According to Tourism Department estimates, nearly five lakh Jain tourists visit Mysuru and Kodagu every year.

Craftsmanship and community

More than 40 professional sculptors from Odisha are involved in carving the temple, using marble stone sourced from Odisha. The work combines traditional hand carving with modern machinery.

Intricate motifs of elephants, horses, lions, peacocks and other figures adorn the structure. Beyond religious worship, the complex is being developed as a meditation and study centre, reflecting Jain values of learning, discipline and non-violence. A meditation hall is already functional, with devotees gathering regularly for prayers and reflection. The structure has now reached the gopura level, with frames ready and installation expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The on-site cottages allow pilgrims from Bengaluru, Mysuru and other regions to stay comfortably, with food and basic amenities provided. Despite ongoing construction, an estimated one lakh devotees have visited the site over the past five years. The Trust also has plans for further expansion, including a Goshala. The project is being overseen by Sevak Bhavesh Parekh, along with Trustees Praveen Jain of Mysuru and Vimal Jain of Kushalnagar.