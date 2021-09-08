Target to vaccinate entire adult population by November: Dr. Sudhakar
September 8, 2021

Bengaluru: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar on Monday said the State Government is working with a target to fully vaccinate the entire adult population by the end of November 2021.

Speaking to media after holding a video-conference with DCs and ZP CEOs of 23 districts which are lagging behind in vaccination coverage, Dr. Sudhakar said that these 23 District Administrations have been given a target to speed up coverage and complete the first dose for all by month end. Target has been set to complete both doses for all by November. Progress and achievement on testing, setting up of oxygen plants and other civil works were also discussed, the Minister added.

Even last year, the Government had allowed celebration of Ganesha Festival despite higher number of cases. This year we have a positivity rate of 0.7% and guidelines have been issued to ensure precautionary measures in public celebrations, he said adding, “We will review the situation district-wise and issue separate guidelines wherever positivity is more than 2%.”

