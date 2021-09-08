Villagers object for cremation in lake area

September 8, 2021

Taluk Administration urged to develop burial grounds

Bettadapura: Deprived of facilities such as water and light at the burial and cremation grounds in the village, last rites are being held in the dried area of the village lake, which has angered the public, who have not only objected to it but have also expressed anger on the Taluk Administration for its negligent attitude.

Villagers said that though there is a burial ground in the village, it is not developed and it lacks facilities such as water and light and even an access road to it. There is just a name board saying that it is a burial ground, they added.

They said that cremating or burying dead persons in the lake pollutes water, which may spread diseases not only to human beings but also to animals which come to the lake to quench thirst. Though the lake is half-filled, it gets filled during rainy season, they added.

Pointing out that there is an Anganwadi, School and residences adjacent to the lake, the villagers said that Anganwadi and school children, who go the school every day, can see the burial and cremation taking place, which could have an adverse effect on them.

Though there is a law stating that cremation and burial should not be held in lake areas, the same is going on and the Taluk Administration officials had turned a blind eye towards it.

The villagers have urged the Taluk Administration authorities to develop the burial grounds and provide facilities for it besides demanding to take steps to stop cremations from taking place in the lake area.