Tashkent Diary, book on Lal Bahadur Shastri to be released tomorrow

July 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A rare book in Kannada language on Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of India, will be launched tomorrow (July 17). The book, titled ‘Tashkent Diary,’ is authored by city-based writer S. Umesh and published by Dhatri Publications, Mysuru.

The book will be launched by handing over the maiden copy of the book to well-known novelist and Saraswati Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa at his residence in Kuvempunagar here.

The book speaks about how Lal Bahadur Shastri, who came from a humble section of the society, rose to the highest position of the country. It carries the great stories of political and personal life of the late PM. The readers will take home the unique and thrilling narration of 1965 war with Pakistan. The book also throws light on his death in Tashkent followed by various theories around it. It has an article by Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and a review by Anil Shastri, son of the late PM.

The 240-page book is priced at Rs. 170. Because of COVID-19 pandemic, the publisher has made all the arrangements to send the books to the doorsteps of the readers through Speed Post and courier. Readers just have to connect to their website (www.dhatripublication.com) or WhatsApp (99005-80394) and give the details. Other than this, the book will be made available in leading books stores across the State including Sapna and Navakarnataka book stores.