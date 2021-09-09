Task Force to boost internet connectivity in Districts
September 9, 2021

Bengaluru: Techies and students working from their native districts and villages in Karnataka might not have to worry about internet connectivity for too long as the IT Ministry has constituted a Task Force to improve internet in the districts. 

During the recent Jan Ashirwad Yatra held in six districts of Karnataka by Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, there were numerous requests to improve speed and access to internet connectivity in some parts of each district. 

“The Minister had promised a MeitY (Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology) Task Force would be sent to study the same in each district. In response to this commitment, a MeitY Task Force consisting of officers of National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) swiftly began their visit and work,” a press release said. 

“The Task Force officials would visit each district and meet people. They will also visit State Government officials and submit a report to the Minister,” the release added. 

The Ministry said, “one of the policy priorities of the Government is to connect all Indians and ensure the benefits of Digital India programme reaches every Indian directly.”

