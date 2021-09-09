Tiger mauls youth to death near Veeranahosahalli

September 9, 2021

Body dragged for about 80 mts inside the forest

MLA Manjunath hands over Rs. 2 lakh compensation

Veeranahosahalli: A tiger, which attacked a tribal youth, who had gone to attend nature’s call in the forest area, has mauled him to death and has dragged the dead body for about 150 mts inside the forest. The incident is said to have taken place yesterday morning at Ayyanakere Tribal Hamlet near Veeranahosahalli in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Forest.

The deceased is Ganesh (19), son of Kariya and Lakshmi couple, residents of the tribal hamlet. Yesterday at about 9 am, Ganesh left his house to attend nature’s call in the forest area when the tiger attacked him. The incident has created a sense of fear among the tribals as the tiger attack took place within 150 mts from the tribal hamlet.

Though there is a trench dug up between the tribal hamlet and forest area, Ganesh is said to have crossed over the trench to reach the forest border. When he neared the huge lantana bushes, the tiger attacked Ganesh, held his head and had dragged him to about 80 mts inside the forest area, left the body in the bushes and has fled.

As Ganesh did not come back even after 12 noon, his mother Lakshmi, sister Geetha and a few tribals went in search of him and spotted blood droplets on the mud path and leaves. After following the blood droplets, which led them to the bushes at a distance, they found the body of Ganesh, with his face covered with blood.

Forest Department staff, who rushed to the spot, confirmed that the youth was killed by a tiger and informed their higher officers.

The tiger after attacking the youth and killing him, has dragged the body to a distance of 80-100 mts but has not devoured it. As it had bitten the head, the skull has been damaged but there are no wounds found on other parts of the body, Forest Department officials said.

Tribals stage protest: Following the youth being killed by a tiger, residents of Ayyanakere Tribal Hamlet expressed anger on the Forest Department and staged a protest. The protesting tribals refrained the Forest staff from taking the body for post-mortem and demanded Nagarahole Director Mahesh Kumar to come to the spot and provide compensation to the deceased Ganesh’s family. The Forest staff, who feared that the tiger may come back again, stayed put at the spot and kept a watch.

Meanwhile, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Hanumantharaju, Circle Inspector Chikkaswamy, tribal leaders J.P. Rajappa, Chandra, Shivanna and others came to the spot and convinced the protesting tribals of getting the compensation. Though the tribals did not allow the Forest staff to take the body for post-mortem, Police and Forest staff, with the help of a few tribal leaders, shifted the body to Hunsur General Hospital for post-mortem.

Cage placed to trap the tiger: Meanwhile, Hunsur Sub-Division Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Satish, who reached the spot, got a cage and placed it near the spot to trap the tiger. The Forest staff stayed put near the tribal hamlet and guarded the place yesterday night.

MLA hands over compensation cheque

MLA H.P. Manjunath, who held a meeting with tribals this morning, handed over the compensation cheque for Rs. 2 lakh to deceased Ganesh’s family members. The remaining Rs. 5.5 lakh compensation cheque will be released after completing the procedure and other formalities, the MLA added.