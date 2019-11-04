Tavarekere Blooms: JK Tyre company helps rejuvenate the long-neglected Lake

November 4, 2019

Hundreds of white lotus blossom in Lake at Chamundi Hill base

Mysuru: The picturesque Tavarekere (Lake) in Tavarekatte village at the base of the Chamundi Hill is full to the brim, a year after it was desilted and cleaned. White lotus have again slowly started blooming in the Lake.

Villagers and residents around the area say that Tavarekatte derives its name from the Kannada words for Lotus ‘Tavare’ and Pond/Tank (Katte).

Thanks to successive summers and the silt deposits in the Lake, it had been neglected and gone bone dry with only a few patches of water that used to go dry as summer approaches. Now the entire 12.5 acres of the Lake is filled with water.

The Lake, located in Kurubarahalli Survey Number 4, coming under Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat, was desilted and rejuvenated by J.K. Tyre & Industries Limited (Vikrant Tyre Plant, Mysuru) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds during financial year 2018-19.

A view of Tavarekatte Lake at the foothills.

The company spent Rs. 16.5 lakh and about 7 to 8 feet of silt was removed so that the Lake could hold more water. Notably, over Rs.39 crore was spent on various CSR initiatives in Mysuru during 2018-19. Earth movers were used to remove many layers of silt and muck that had deposited over the years.

The rejuvenation project was taken up in association with the District Industries Centre (DIC) and NGO Mysore Resettlement and Development Agency (MYRADA) Kaveri Pradeshika Samsthe (MYKAPS) was the implementing partner.

The Lake is located at the foot of the Chamundi Hill near the entrance arch and it depends on the water that flows from Devikere atop the Hill. Thanks to copious rains this October, the Tavarekere Tank is full to the brim. Though there is no Rajakaluve from the Hill to carry water to from Devikere to Tavarekere, there are many cascading small streams and waterfalls that bring water downstream.

Devikere atop Chamundi Hill that feeds water to Tavarekere.

The Devikere, Tavarekatte, Karanji Lake, abutting the Mysuru Zoo and the Dalvoy Lake, are interconnected. Breach in Tavarekatte results in water flowing via Rajakaluves through J.C. Nagar, Income Tax Layout and SDM-IMD campus and entering the Karanji Lake. From Karanji Lake, excess water flows via Mall of Mysore, Mysore Race Club, and opposite Madhuvana to reach Yelethota from where water flows into the Dalvoy Lake.

Water and green surroundings are set to bring in migratory birds during the migration season that begins from second half of this month. Tavarekatte Lake, however, is now turning dirtier as many local villagers come here regularly to poop and wash with the lake water. Slowly, the place is becoming a dumpyard of waste. This morning, many boys were seen swimming in the Lake. Environmentally conscious residents say that there are many private properties adjoining the Lake and the wooded area has become a place for nefarious activities.