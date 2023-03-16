Technology comes handy in investigation: DGP

March 16, 2023

Dr. P. Ravindranath receives guard of honour at Passing Out Parade of Women Probationary Police personnel

Mysore/Mysuru: Director General of Police (DGP- Training), Dr. P. Ravindranath, has said, “the combined software of Prosecution, Forensic Sciences and Prisons has come in handy in investigating the cases using technology.”

Dr. Ravindranath addressed a gathering during the Passing Out Parade of total 335 Women Probationary Police personnel — 240 from eighth batch, Police Training School, Jyotinagar and 95 from fourth batch, Temporary Police Training School, CAR, Mysuru — organised jointly at DAR Parade Grounds in city this morning.

Dr. Ravindranath, who gave a pep talk on various roles to be handled by the Police, said: “Be it investigation and cracking of crimes, management of law and order or streamlining traffic system, Police have a huge role to play. The Department for its overall growth should also use the potential of the recruits, as most of them are highly educated beyond the minimum qualification (second PUC pass or equivalent course) required for the recruitment of Police personnel.”

With more thrust on technology, Police Department is using CCTV cameras and drone cameras even to maintain law and order, under the concepts of ‘Safe City’ in Bengaluru and ‘Smart Cities’ in other cities. Though officials play a key role in the hierarchy of Police Department, the works of Police Constables and Head Constables also assume significance. The personnel should be abreast of several Laws and Acts like Juvenile Justice Act, SC/ ST Act (Prevention of Atrocities), Information Technology Act among others. According to Karnataka Police Act 1963, the Police Constables and Head Constables are also deemed to be officers. Hence they have more responsibilities in the Department, said Dr. Ravindranath.

Women Probationary Police personnel at the Passing Out Parade held at DAR Parade Grounds in city this morning.

To ensure that Policemen should not be deprived of any facilities, more emphasis is laid on providing vehicle and housing facilities. With the intention to increase the numbers of Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) in the Department, it is planned to promote those eligible in the coming days, the DGP said.

H.S. Gange, the outgoing Probationary Woman Police of eighth batch who won the ‘All Round Best Trainee’ title, was the Parade Commander.

Of the total 335 outgoing women Police Probationers, one is a Dental Graduate, 36 BE holders, 76 Post-Graduates and 200 Graduates.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, SP Seema Latkar, Police Training School-Jyotinagar Principal M.S. Geetha Prasanna and CAR DCP and Temporary Police Training School Principal A. Maruthi were present during the programme.

Picture shows the family members of the women Cops.

Prize-Winners – Eighth Batch

All Round Best Trainee: H.S. Gange with a total score of 963 marks (744 in Indoor and 219 Outdoor activities).

Indoor: First prize – H.S. Gange (744 marks); Second – S.M. Soundarya (740 marks) and Third – K. Shilpashree (738 marks).

Outdoor: 1st – Vijayakumari (207 marks); 2nd – Pavithra (191 marks); 3rd – H.R. Chandini (190 marks).

Firing: 1st – S.M. Pooja (53 marks); 2nd – B.M. Shilpa (50 marks) and Shwetha (48 marks).

Fourth Batch

All Round Best Trainee: K.R. Vaidika.

Indoor: 1st – K.R. Vaidika; 2nd – Shwetha Halagowda; 3rd – T. Ranjini.

Outdoor: 1st – N.R. Suguna; 2nd – Anjum Teradal; 3rd – H. Pavithra.

Rifle Shooting: 1st – H.V. Divya; 2nd – A. Simran; 3rd – Savithri Kenchareddy.