Workshop on Masheer Conservation, Masheer Fish Festival tomorrow

March 16, 2023

Mandya: A State-level workshop on Masheer Conservation and Masheer Fish Festival, organised jointly by the Forest Department and Cauvery Wildlife Division, will be held at Bheemeshwari Jungle Lodges and Resort, Halagur Wildlife Range in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district tomorrow (Mar. 17).

The workshop will be inaugurated at 10 am which will be followed by a lecture from 11.45 am to 12.15 pm — ‘Overview of fishes of Cauvery River system’ by Dr. V.S. Basheer of National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR).

From 12.15 pm to 12.45 pm, a presentation on ‘The importance of fish monitoring’ by Dr. Atkore & Moun of Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) will be held. Fisheries Department Deputy Director K.T. Darshan will speak on ‘The Masheer and my journey’ from 12.45 pm to 1.15 pm.

From 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm, Binoy from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will give a presentation on ‘Behaviour of Masheer and its conservation’ followed by a presentation on ‘Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary and Humpback Masheer’ by Naren Sreenivasan of Wildlife Association of South India (WASI).

Range Forest Officer (RFO) of Halagur Ravi Burji will give a presentation on ‘The Humpback Masheer repository project’ from 3.15 pm to 3.45 pm followed by the valedictory function from 3.45 pm to 4.30 pm.

A field demonstration and introduction to riparian plants, Cauvery-Nature Walk will be held from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm by Dr. Tiwari of National Museum of Natural History (NMNH).

For details, contact RFO Ravi Burji on Mob: 81474-11545.