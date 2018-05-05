Temporary bus passes to II PU students planned

Bengaluru/Mysuru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is in a fix to distribute bus passes to students as the classes for II PUC has begun from May 2 itself instead of from first week of June. The officials are thinking of distributing temporary passes in the light of this uncertainty.

As the Department of Pre- University Education decided to start II PU classes in May instead of June, it had sent a letter to the Transport Department to start issuing the passes in May itself. However, due to the election process and many of them involved in it, it has not been possible to issue the passes.

In the present Budget, the State Government had announced that all the students in the State will be issued free bus passes. However, no order has been issued till now in this regard. Even though the Transport Department had written a letter to the Government to issue the order, there has been no reaction from the Government on this till now. Hence, the Transport Department has thought of issuing temporary bus passes.

KSRTC Managing Director S.R.Umashankar has said that a decision will be taken shortly after a meeting with all the Corporation MDs. “If only we were informed a few months earlier we could have distributed the passes. Now that the election process is on and Model Code of Conduct is in place, we doubt that we can take any decision. Hence we might take a decision to issue temporary passes,” he said.

Meanwhile, KSRTC Urban Divisional Controller K.H. Srinivas, speaking to Star of Mysore, here yesterday said that they have not received any circular from the Government in this regard and hence they are making preparations to issue the passes from next month to the students.