Ten-year NDA rule only a trailer, more yet to come, says Yaduveer

April 19, 2024

Interacts with Chartered Accountants and Tax Consultants; outlines PM Modi’s achievements

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP candidate for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, emphasised that the developments witnessed during the last decade of NDA rule were merely a preview of what’s to come.

He asserted that much more remains to be accomplished for the advancement of the nation and solicited the support of voters for the BJP-led alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a gathering of Chartered Accountants and Tax Consultants at the Mysore Sports Club (Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club) on Lalitha Mahal Road in the city on Wednesday, Yaduveer expressed confidence in the trajectory of India’s progress over the next five years.

He highlighted the multitude of promises and development initiatives outlined in the BJP’s manifesto, titled ‘Modi ki Guarantee,’ affirming that India is poised for substantial advancement under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Remarkable transformation

Yaduveer highlighted the remarkable transformation India has undergone since 2014. From being rated among nations with an unstable economy, India has now emerged as one of the five superpowers globally. The progress is evident in various sectors: the highway network has expanded from 96,000 kilometres to 1.5 lakh kilometres, achieving 100 percent electrification in the Railway network.

The global community has acknowledged the significant socio-economic progress achieved in India over the past decade under the leadership of the Modi government. India now holds the fifth position in terms of economic strength, with projections indicating a rise to the third position soon.

During this period, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty. Various welfare initiatives, including the provision of housing, toilets, free LPG gas connections and 5 kg of food grains at no cost, have significantly benefited the underprivileged. Additionally, the Modi government shoulders medical expenses of up to Rs. 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, ensuring access to healthcare for millions of citizens.

Infrastructure development

Under the leadership of PM Modi, there has been significant infrastructure development. In the span of 10 years, the rural road network saw an expansion from 3.25 lakh kilometres to 3.75 lakh kilometres, surpassing the progress made in the preceding 65 years.

The number of medical colleges has doubled, reaching 1,000 from 400 in 2014. Additionally, the metro rail project, which was limited to seven cities before 2014, has now expanded to encompass 22 cities, reflecting the nation’s accelerated growth and development.

Yaduveer emphasised his commitment to serving the people and following in the footsteps of his ancestors. He assured voters that his actions would speak louder than words, addressing concerns about his willingness to work outside the comforts of the Palace.

Drawing parallels with the legacy of the Mysore kings, he highlighted their dedication to the welfare of the people despite living in Palaces. Yaduveer pledged to emulate their example by stepping out of the Palace and working for the betterment of all, reassuring the public of his sincerity and determination to serve.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former KEA Chairman Hemanthkumar Gowda, CA S. Achutha, CA M. Uttam Padival, Tax Consultants S. Prasad & A.M. Anantha Padmanabha, Auditors & Tax Consultants T. Sudarshan, V. Vinod Kumar and others were present.