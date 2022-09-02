Teresian College hosts Natl. Seminar on “Revisiting Indian National Movement”
Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day Interdisciplinary National Seminar on “India Independence 75: Revisiting Indian National Movement” organised by the Department of History, Teresian College, Mysuru, in collaboration with Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage, Government of Karnataka, along with Social Science Department and IQAC Teresian College, TOUCAN Research and Development, Bengaluru, was inaugurated on Aug. 29 at Teresian College Auditorium in Siddarthanagar.

Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, inaugurated the Seminar by lighting the lamp in the presence of Prof. Indivar Kamtekar, Professor of History from JNU, Devaraju, KAS, Commissioner, Archaeology Museums and Heritage, Dr. K.K. Mishra, Director, TOUCAN, Dr. Sr. Juanita, Director, Teresian College, Sr. Anitha D’Souza, Manager, Teresian Institutions, Dr. C. Jeyanthi, Principal, Teresian College, Organising Secretary Dr. Sr. Ann Mary, Associate Professor, Department of History, Teresian College and M. Niketan, Research Coordinator, TOUCAN.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Hemantha Kumar elicited the struggle of great leaders for the independence we enjoy today. He also shared the milestones that India has achieved over the years; the targets of higher education in the new National Education Policy (NEP). The struggle of the Indian society Pre and Post Independence has been phenomenal when compared to the rest of the world, he added.

Prof. Indivar Kamtekar, in his keynote address, spoke on many social and phenomenal activities related to the Bengal Movement and National Congress in paving the path for Independence. 

The dignitaries also released the souvenir of Interdisciplinary National Seminar on “India Independence at 75: Revisiting Indian National Movement”

Dr. Preethi from St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, gave a presentation of Gandhiji and other supreme leaders. 

The  programme was coordinated by Shabeena Amreen and Debthara Suresh, Assistant Professor, Department of English, Teresian College.

Later, the Vice-Chancellor was felicitated by the organisers. Dr. Jeyanthi proposed a vote of thanks.

The programme post lunch started with panel discussion on Gandhiji in Pre and Post independent India.

Papers were presented by Fr. Anil D’Costa, Research Scholar, Christ University,  Bengaluru, Sr. Sujamol Joseph, M.G. University, Kottayam, Dr. I. Priya Uthaiah, Assistant Professor, Department of English, Maharani’s Arts College for Women, Mysuru, Dr. Anto Richard,                                                               Principal, St. Joseph’s PU College, Mysuru, Rakesh Mochahary, Ph.D Scholar, Christ University, Vinutha, Assistant Professor, SDM Law College, Mangaluru, M.V. Sonia, Assistant Professor, Department of History, Teresian College.

