Tests and Teamwork Tame Corona

November 6, 2020

A freewheeling chat with Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri

Tests and teamwork have worked as magic for the Mysuru District Administration to tame COVID-19 that had virtually gone out of control for sometime causing concern for authorities concerned. A couple of strategies adopted by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri helped to bring down positive cases and death rates considerably. In a freewheeling chat with Star of Mysore, she shared the plan of action to keep the pandemic under check until a vaccine arrives in the market. Excerpts.—Ed

By Shyam Sundar Vattam

Star of Mysore: How serious was COVID-19 situation when you took charge as the DC of Mysuru on Sept. 29?

Rohini Sindhuri: The situation was not only serious but it was grim. I was shocked to learn that around 30 per cent of Corona positive patients died within 48 hours of hospital admission and 60 per cent within 72 hours. The number of testing was around 400 to 600 in the entire district.

Utter chaos prevailed in city and district over non-availability of beds, oxygen and lack of treatment. There was lack of co-ordination among district officials of various Departments. No one knew who was doing what and accountability was missing. On one hand the Corona positive cases were piling up and on the other death rate was moving northwards. People were hesitant to undergo testing let alone taking treatment due to fear of death.

Mysuru District that had remained in green zone for many weeks between April-June suddenly became the hotspot and climbed second place after Bengaluru in reporting the maximum number of positive cases and deaths. Fatality rate had climbed up to 2.1 per cent which was much more high than the national average of 1.5 per cent.

Star of Mysore: What strategy did you adopt to arrest growth of Corona positive cases?

Rohini Sindhuri: Before taking charge, I had met State Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, who advised me to dedicate fully in bringing the pandemic situation under control. On the day of assuming charge, I was surprised to see the absence of co-ordination among officials. While Health Department personnel were slogging day and night, officials of other Departments had stayed away from COVID-19 duty as if it was not their job.

Disparity in salary among nursing staff in Government Hospitals run by Medical Colleges had demotivated them. Then, I decided to appoint 22 Nodal Officers selected from Departments other than Health, such as Horticulture, Agriculture, Sericulture and Urban Local Body, to work along with Health Department officers by giving them responsibilities. They were made in-charge of hospital beds, oxygen supply, testing, ventilators and other urgent steps required to instill confidence in people.

Meeting was called daily at 5.30 pm to take stock of the situation. Every Nodal Officer was made to attend the meeting compulsorily to brief me. Since testing was low, 23 places were identified where free RT-PCR test was conducted daily.

Besides, additional manpower was given to Health Department to deploy mobile testing squads at crowded places to examine citizens. So, the number of testing jumped from 600 to 3,500 daily. Hitherto, testing was done for only three to four hours daily due to inconvenience in wearing PPE kit for long hours. This problem was addressed by making them to work in shifts.

Star of Mysore: What made private hospitals which were turning away patients to fall in line?

Rohini Sindhuri: Initially, private hospitals did not co-operate with the State Government in dealing with the situation. Finding beds for Corona positive patients was a biggest challenge. A meeting was convened and the managements were strictly told to reserve 50 per cent of beds for COVID patients or to face legal action. A majority of them fell in line.

Next the problem of excess billing by private hospitals cropped up. This was addressed by forming special teams comprising officers from various Departments to visit the hospitals daily to interact with Corona positive patients being treated in General Wards to find whether they have been overcharged.

A number of new problems cropped up every day but everything was sorted out with the co-operation of Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar. Because of his efforts, K.R. Hospital has got new equipment called ‘Liquid Handling System’ two days ago which will help to give RT-PCR results within 24 hours. All these days, they were sending the swab samples to Bengaluru which would take four to five days. Now, all the samples collected from all taluks will be pooled and tested in ‘Doddaspatre’ for quick results. As on today, the number of testing has reached 4,000 to 5,000 daily.

Star of Mysore: Is it true that the demand for beds has come down sharply? Why is it so?

Rohini Sindhuri: Increase in testing has helped in early detection of positive cases. A few weeks ago, home isolation was hardly 5 per cent and now it is around 90 per cent. That means, patients are now preferring to take treatment in homes than in hospitals. Naturally, this has reduced the burden on both Government and private hospitals.

An officer has been made in-charge to enquire well-being of home quarantine patients. Now, private hospitals are requesting the District Administration to send Corona positive patients to them for treatment. The beds are now allotted through War Room set up in new District Offices Complex, Siddarthanagar. Patients are given option to select the hospital of their choice. This happened mainly due to concerted efforts of every officer in every Department. Steps had been taken for the closure of Covid Care Centres, thanks to drastic fall in positive cases in the district.

Star of Mysore: Experts have indicated increase in cases during winter. How is the District Administration prepared to deal with it?

Rohini Sindhuri: As I have said, there is no shortage of beds, oxygen, ventilators and oxygenated beds anywhere in the district. With the setting up of 50 oxygenated beds in each taluk hospital, the number of patients coming to the District Hospital has reduced. Plenty of beds are available in designated COVID-19 Hospital, Trauma Care Centre and other places that had been converted into Covid Care Centres. We don’t know the severity of second wave as predicted by experts. But, we are fully geared up to deal with it. People will be requested to follow safety measures till a vaccine is available.

Star of Mysore: We have heard that you are computing details of Corona Warriors to cover them in first round of mass inoculation. Is it true?Rohini Sindhuri: Details of doctors, para-medical staff, Group-D and other Health Department staff are ready. But private hospitals are yet to share this information. We have already identified cold storage units for the storage of vaccine and held talks with its owners. Once the vaccine is finalised, there will be mass vaccination of Corona Warriors in first phase. But, till then people must take precaution and not to become complacent.