Third date fixed for Cabinet Meeting atop M.M. Hills

February 16, 2025

Chamarajanagar: A new date has been fixed for the State Cabinet Meeting to be held atop Male Mahadeshwara (M.M.) Hills in the district.

According to sources, the Cabinet Meeting will be held on Mar. 8 followed by a mega convention of the beneficiaries of Guarantee Schemes at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Stadium on Mar. 9.

This is the third time that there has been a change in schedule of the Cabinet Meeting atop the Hills. Earlier, Feb. 16 was announced as the date for mega convention followed by Cabinet Meeting on Feb. 17. Previously, two other schedules had been announced. People of the district, including the farming community, are expecting the State Government to announce special packages for the district.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Sugarcane Growers Association President Hallikerehundi Bhagyaraj said that people have been expecting major announcements for the district including measures to solve drinking water and electricity issues.

“We were expecting special package to the district. However, the State Government has been postponing the Cabinet meeting atop M.M. Hills, as it is now inevitable to announce special package for the district,” he added.

Meanwhile, DC Shilpa Nag said, on earlier two occasions, the Cabinet Meeting that was to be held atop M.M. Hills had been postponed. However, the State Government has announced Mar. 8 and 9 as the revised dates for Cabinet Meeting and mega convention respectively.

With the new dates announced for the Cabinet Meeting, it is to be seen whether it would be held as per the new schedule. People have also been questioning about frequent postponement of Cabinet Meeting on two previous occasions.

The State Government having called for the Budget Session in March, people have expressed their doubts over the Cabinet Meeting to be held in the district.