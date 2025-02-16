Youth and Leadership
February 16, 2025

Mysuru: Yi Mysuru, in collaboration with Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) – Vivekananda Institute for Leadership Development (V-LEAD), had organised a Workshop on Youth and Leadership at V-LEAD Campus recently.

It was designed to equip young participants with essential leadership skills, focusing on emotional intelligence, self-management, decision-making and team dynamics. Participants were guided on how to lead with vision and empathy while tackling real-world challenges.

Supriya Salian, Past Chair, CII Mysuru & Managing Director, PLANSEE India High Performance Materials Pvt. Ltd., in her inaugural address, emphasised the critical role of leadership in shaping the future and urged the youths to embrace their potential to drive meaningful change.

The sessions were led by distinguished faculty members Sudarshan Sharma and Ramesh Venkatraman from V-LEAD. Their expertise and engaging methodology fostered a dynamic learning environment, leaving attendees motivated to apply these skills in their lives.

Around 50 students along with Yuva members participated in the workshop which served as a platform to inspire them to take up leadership roles that positively impact their communities.

Gagan Ranka, Chair, Yi Mysuru, Maria Andrews, Chair – Climate Change Vertical, Kiran Huilgol, Chair – Rural Initiatives vertical, Gautham Raju, Co-Chair – Yuva Vertical – Yi Mysuru, among others were present.

