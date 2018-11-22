Mandya: The historical and scenic spot in Pandavapura will come alive for a three-day Thonnur Lake Festival from Nov. 23 (tomorrow). A host of cultural programmes have been organised along with an attractive display of lights, said Mandya District Minister, C.S. Puttaraju, who also holds the portfolio of Minor Irrigation.

He was inspecting the arrangements for the Lake Festival along with officials and Mandya Deputy Commissioner N. Manjushree at Thonnur Lake yesterday. The main intention of organising such a festival is to boost tourism, he said.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will inaugurate the festival tomorrow at 6 pm and he will also inaugurate the cultural extravaganza on a floating and illuminated platform on the vast Lake. A team of priests from Varanasi will perform religious rituals. Popular artistes will present cultural programmes. The Minor Irrigation Department will provide free boating facilities during the festival.

“The Lake will be developed like the popular Brindavan Gardens at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam to attract tourists,” the Minister added.

“Thonnur Lake has a historical background and is surrounded by nature. There are plans to develop it on the lines of Brindavan Gardens, complete with musical fountain and boating. Besides, accommodation facilities will be set up and KSRTC bus services will be introduced to the spot,” he said.

Melukote Development

CM Kumaraswamy will launch tourism development works worth Rs. 718 crore in Melukote. Puttaraju said that the CM will launch the much-awaited tank filling work in Dudda Hobli from Lokpavani River to fulfil the long-pending demand of people.

Kumaraswamy will also inaugurate Krishi Mela at VC farm.

He said the coalition government is committed to setting up Melukote Development Authority and the focus is on overall development of Mandya district, Puttaraju added.