Thousands attend NEET in city

September 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The NEET (National Eligibility- cum-Entrance Test)-2021 for admission to Under-Graduate Medical (MBBS), Dental (BDS) and Medical courses began at 29 centres spread across the city and two other centres in the district, with all Government SOPs on COVID in place.

Latha, of JSS Public School, Siddarthanagar, who is the Nodal Officer for the exams in the city, told Star of Mysore that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the NEET for admission to Medical, Dental and other medical colleges across the country. Pointing out that the exam is held in 29 centres in city and two in the district — Nanjangud and Periyapatna — she said that the exam is held from 2 pm to 5 pm for a total of 720 marks. All the students are required to strictly adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour, she said and added that the halls in all centres have been sanitized ahead of the National-level exam.

She further said that thousands of students are appearing at the city centres and they are required to report at their respective centre well in advance for medical check up and scrutiny of Hall tickets and other records.

The Police have enforced prohibitory orders in 200 mts. radius of all exam centres for smooth conduct of the exam. Also, all photo copy shops in the vicinity of the exam centres have been asked to shut down for the day.

NEET is also being held at eight other places in the State — Bengaluru, Belagavi, Mangaluru, Udupi, Kalaburagi, Davanagere, Hubballi and Dharwad — in a total of 201 centres. Over 16 lakh students of the country have registered for NEET this year.