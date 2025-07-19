Thousands flock to Sadhana Samavesha

July 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: All roads in Mysuru led to the Maharaja’s College Grounds this morning, as the Congress party’s mega event — Sadhana Samavesha — got underway to mark the completion of two years of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Government in Karnataka. With over one lakh party workers expected to gather, the venue transformed into a sea of supporters and digital displays celebrated the Government’s achievements.

The event began drawing crowds post-11 am, with people arriving in large numbers. Anticipating the monsoon conditions, the organisers erected large German tents to accommodate attendees.

A sprawling stage has been set up to host Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Cabinet Ministers and senior party functionaries.

The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate a slew of development works. In total, 74 projects — spread across 24 Government Departments and valued at Rs. 2,578.03 crore — will be launched in various Assembly Constituencies of Mysuru city and district.

These include critical infrastructure, civic amenities, education, healthcare, housing and rural development schemes.

A digital showcase

Unlike previous political rallies dominated by large cut-outs and hoardings, this event has adopted a digital-first approach. The stage backdrop features dynamic visuals and rotating displays highlighting flagship Government schemes, achievements and developmental milestones. Both flanks of the stage are similarly digitised, adding a modern, tech-savvy touch to the proceedings.

For public viewing, large LED display boards have been installed across the seating zones, ensuring that even those at the far end have a clear view of the stage and ongoing events.

Tight security, controlled entry

Security arrangements at the venue are extensive. All attendees are subjected to frisking and metal detector checks before entering. A separate curtained enclosure has been provided for the security screening of women, ensuring both privacy and safety.

To manage the mammoth turnout, Congress workers and office-bearers from five districts — Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Hassan — have been mobilised. To ferry them, the party has hired a total of 465 buses from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

Mysuru Urban Division has contributed 130 KSRTC buses, Mysuru Rural Division 185 buses, Hassan District 60 buses, Chamarajanagar District 60 buses and Mandya District has contributed 30 KSRTC buses

In addition, over 300 private vehicles, including mini-tempos, tourist buses and taxis, have been deployed to assist in the transportation of party cadres.

Police deployment

More than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed in and around the venue to ensure law and order. Traffic Police teams are stationed at major junctions and choke points — Crawford Hall Circle, Old DC Office Circle, Ramaswamy Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, Siddappa Square and Rama Vilas Road — to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles.

Designated parking zones

Buses and private vehicles ferrying participants have been directed to park at Maharaja’s Junior College Grounds, Scouts and Guides Grounds and J.K. Grounds.

CM Siddaramaiah departed from HAL Airport in Bengaluru at 11 am by a special flight and arrived at Mysore Airport at 11.45 am. He drove directly to the Maharaja’s College Grounds, where the Samavesha is now in full swing.