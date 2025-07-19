Tibet Fest marks 90th birthday of Spiritual Leader The Dalai Lama

July 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day 90th birthday celebrations of Tibetan Spiritual Leader The 14th Dalai Lama, being observed as ‘Tibet Fest’ by various Tibetan Settlements, began at Kalamandira in the city this morning.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt Mysuru Branch Head Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji inaugurated the celebrations by cutting the cake.

Speaking on the occasion, Someshwaranatha Swamiji, termed the 14th Dalai Lama as an embodiment of Lord Buddha, who spread the message of peace and unity across the world.

Swamiji also mentioned that, Buddha was a purest of soul to have been born in the country and added he was also termed to the 10th reincarnation of Lord Vishnu, who came to the earth to bring in peace and harmony.

Someshwaranatha Swamiji also wished for early resolution of Tibetans struggle for their mother land on the occasion. Tibetan Guru Geshe Lhakdor, in his address said, Tibetan community, which always promoted peace and harmony, was following four universal values which included promoting human values, foster inter-religious harmony and preservation of Tibetan culture and revival of ancient Indian wisdom.

The two-day celebrations will include various programmes depicting Tibetan heritage and culture.

Several stalls have been opened on the premises, where various Tibetan artifacts, portraits of Dalai Lama are available.

Zongchen Abbot Thupten Tesing, Gyumey Lama Assistant Thupten Rabgye, Sera Mey Assistant Abbot Lobsang Dhondup, Sera Jey Abbot Tashi Tsedar and others were present.