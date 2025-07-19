Public reps, Govt. officials more indebted to society: CM

July 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said, everyone is indebted to the society in one or the other way and should work towards paying back to the society.

CM Siddaramaiah was addressing KAS Nodal Taluk Officers at a training session organised on the topic ‘Resolution of public grievances and increasing overall output of the District’ in association with Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), Karnataka Regional Branch (KRB) at Hemavathi Hall of Administrative Training Institute (ATI), Lalitha Mahal Road in the city yesterday.

Siddaramaiah said, the elected representatives and Government officicals are indebted more to the society. There is no need for any special training to teach the lessons of being grateful to the society, but one should develop humanity, sympathy for weaker sections, social concern and pro-people stand.

“I won’t expect anything, other than handling the responsibilities efficiently,” CM Siddaramaiah said pointing out at the officers, underlining that, they should enhance their vista of knowledge on economic and political matters, as nobody is brihaspati (person with a great knowledge). Most importantly, one should be aware, there are people more intelligent than us in the society, but deprived of opportunities.

Highlighting the significance of the Constitution, Siddaramaiah said, if the politicians and officers who execute power aren’t aware of the ethos of Constitution, they cannot resolve people’s grievances. It is our utmost duty to implement the motto of the Constitution.

Nodal Officers are akin to creamy layer of the society, who shoulder more responsibilities. They should not forget that, it is impossible to bring in reforms in the society, without curtailing communal clashes, violence, provocations and fake news. Preventive measures should be taken against the supply and sale of drugs and other substances that are spoiling the youths. Inspections should be conducted at schools, hospitals and hostels to monitor whether the Government benefits are reaching the beneficiaries and the Government Orders are regularly being acted upon, said CM Siddaramaiah.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has produced a valuable Constitution, as a result of deep study to protect the rights of Indians. However, the caste and religion has emerged as a stumbling block in implementing the tenets of Constitution and the administration should overcome any such influence. The Officers should work as eyes and ears of the Society. Still there are people sans regular income to lead a life. If anybody submits an application, the officers should take action without any preconceived notions and discharge their duty efficiently towards safeguarding the democracy.

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Chief Secretary of the State Government Dr. Shalini Rajaneesh, former CS T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, also the Chairman of IIPA-KRB, Bidar District In-charge Secretary D. Randeep were present.