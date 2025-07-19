‘Non-communicable diseases majorly causing heart attack’

July 19, 2025

Dr. K.S. Sadananda of Jayadeva Hospital at workshop on Gruha Arogya Yojane for doctors, Health Dept. staff

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. K.S. Sadananda, Medical Superintendent of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (Jayadeva Hospital) in the city, has asserted that ‘Gruha Arogya Yojane’ is essential to create awareness among the people in the wake of increasing cases of non-communicable diseases that are majorly contributing to heart attack.

He was addressing the gathering at a workshop organised for doctors and staff of Health and Family Welfare Department in association with the District Administration and Zilla Panchayat, at the auditorium of Jayadeva Hospital on KRS Road yesterday.

Dr. Sadananda opined that Gruha Arogya Yojane may be helpful in bringing down the rate of cardiac ailments among people.

“There has been a spurt in the rate of non-communicable diseases along with epidemic, with India already identified as the ‘Capital of Diabetes and Cardiac diseases’. The major factor is the lifestyle. At this juncture, Gruha Arogya Yojane, under which the health staff go door-to-door can identify the health disorder if any at the early stage itself and suggest suitable treatment, that come in handy in creating awareness about the significance of health,” said Dr. Sadananda.

Referring to the recent incidents of heart attacks, with youngsters topping the fatalities, Dr. Sadananda said, the reason behind sudden deaths declared as heart attack after rushing the victims to hospital is the negligence among them. There are possibilities of persons suffering from ailments contributing to heart attack for not less than 10 years. To prevent the possibilities of heart attack in future, availing of treatment for health disorders is the key. Majority of the people wait till they suffer from severe health disorders to visit hospital for a check up, he rued.

Dr. B. Mallika, Divisional Assistant Director, Health and Family Welfare Department, who inaugurated the workshop said, 14 non-communicable diseases are included under Gruha Arogya Yojane — Diabetes, retinopathy, kidney, cancer among others.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy said, the Health Department staff are already conducting house-to-house visits and over 1.5 lakh people are found to be suffering from diabetes. The workshop has been organised to build a healthy society, he added. District Surveillance Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, Implementation Officer of Gruha Arogya Yojane Dr. Brinda and RMO of Jayadeva Hospital Dr. Pashupathi were present.