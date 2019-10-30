Thousands take part in Kumbarakoppal Jatra

October 30, 2019

Mysuru: The traditional Mahadeshwara Jatra Mahotsava took place at Kumbarakoppal in city in the presence of thousands of devotees last evening.

The idol of the presiding deity was taken in a grand procession from the temple premises in Kumbarakoppal to Devara Kola (Thippaji Kola) on KRS Road. The procession, which was accompanied by cultural troupes, torch lights and a host of folk troupes, reached Devara Kola at 9 pm, where Ganga Puja was performed to the deity.

Later, the chariot carrying the deity returned to the temple late on Tuesday night.

MLA L. Nagendra and several other people representatives took part.

A woman devotee gets her cheeks pierced with a metal as she participates in traditional Mahadeshwara Jatra Mahotsava at Kumbarakoppal in city.

Kondotsava

As part of Deepavali, Kondotsava was held at Basavangudi atop Donnekallina Betta at Moodalahundi in the taluk yesterday. Kondotsava (a ritual in which devotees walk on charcoal fire) is celebrated by villagers of Moodalahundi and surrounding villages, with every household contributing one piece of firewood for the event.

Preceding Kondotsava, idol of the presiding deity was taken in a procession from Basaveshwara temple at Varakodu to Donnekallina Betta, covering a distance of 4 kms, where Kondotsava took place at about 6.30 pm, in the presence of villagers from Moodalahundi, Varakodu, Badagalahundi, Kempegowdanahundi and surrounding villages.

