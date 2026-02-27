Three-day Kisan Swaraj Sammelan-2026 begins in city

February 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day Kisan Swaraj Sammelan 2026 – South India organised by Alliance for Sustainable & Holistic Agriculture (ASHA) was inaugurated by Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sharanappa V. Halse at KSOU Convocation Hall at its main campus Mukthagangothri, here this morning.

Inaugurating the convention, Dr. Sharanappa V. Halse stressed for the need to encourage natural farming to promote a healthy living.

“The use of pesticides in farming was encouraged during the post independence era to increase the food production to address issues related to scarcity of food. As years have passed by, the use of pesticides has increased which has not only affected the fertility of soil, but also had adverse impact on human life. To stop the adverse affect of poisonous food on human health, natural farming must be encouraged by fixing a scientific price for the farm produces,” he added.

Millets rangoli: Women farmers posing in front of rangoli made out of different millets at KSOU Convocation Hall premises.

Stating that KSOU has been encouraging natural farming, Prof. Halse said Kisan Sammelan must be held once in every six months to hold discussions related to farmers and agriculture and for exchange of knowledge on latest trends and developments in agriculture sector which would help in creating awareness.

He also suggested that after discussing issues related to agriculture at conventions, memoranda should be submitted to both the State and Central Governments to ensure the issues plaguing farming sector are resolved.

Millet cultivation

UNDP Equator Initiative award winner Bibi Jan of Dharwad, enlightened the audience about millets cultivated through natural farming method. She also called upon women to work hand-in-hand for achieving a success in agriculture.

The exhibition includes farm produces, seeds, greens, fruits, millets, farming equipment and various demonstrations.

Kerala Jaiva Karshaka Samithi President Vishalakshan, natural farmer Raghava Aikanthika, Sahaja Samrudha’s G. Krishnaprasad, KSOU Registrar Prof. S.K. Naveen Kumar, Dean (Education) Prof. M. Ramanatham Naidu, Prasaranga Director Dr. R. Santosh Naik and others were present on the occasion.