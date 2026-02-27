Quack docs: 8 booked
News, Top Stories

Quack docs: 8 booked

February 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In a major crackdown on quacks and private medical practitioners not complying with the norms, the District-level Special Team constituted by the Deputy Commissioner has initiated action against eight quacks and levied fine on 37 clinics in the last two years.

The district has 1,712 clinics and a total of 95 cases have been booked with fine imposed on 37 clinics, while 50 cases have been settled. Besides, 10 cases have been transferred to Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) and action taken against 16 clinics.

Action has been taken to compel allopathy and ayurveda medical practitioners to register private clinics under Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act – 2007. 

Also, instructions have been issued to display notice board consisting details of doctors providing service at the clinics.

At the local level too, a Task Force Committee comprising Medical Officers and NGO has been constituted, to keep a tab on quacks, if any. Programmes are being chalked out to create awareness at community-level against quacks, under KPME Act.

Regarding skin diseases, several clinics were inspected to address complaints of quacks and naati (traditional treatment method) practice.

Fine up to Rs. 25,000 will be imposed on quacks, cross practice and the clinics not registered under KPME Act.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching