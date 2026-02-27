Quack docs: 8 booked

February 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In a major crackdown on quacks and private medical practitioners not complying with the norms, the District-level Special Team constituted by the Deputy Commissioner has initiated action against eight quacks and levied fine on 37 clinics in the last two years.

The district has 1,712 clinics and a total of 95 cases have been booked with fine imposed on 37 clinics, while 50 cases have been settled. Besides, 10 cases have been transferred to Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) and action taken against 16 clinics.

Action has been taken to compel allopathy and ayurveda medical practitioners to register private clinics under Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act – 2007.

Also, instructions have been issued to display notice board consisting details of doctors providing service at the clinics.

At the local level too, a Task Force Committee comprising Medical Officers and NGO has been constituted, to keep a tab on quacks, if any. Programmes are being chalked out to create awareness at community-level against quacks, under KPME Act.

Regarding skin diseases, several clinics were inspected to address complaints of quacks and naati (traditional treatment method) practice.

Fine up to Rs. 25,000 will be imposed on quacks, cross practice and the clinics not registered under KPME Act.