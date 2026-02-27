II PU exams from tomorrow

February 27, 2026

35,835 students to appear at 51 exam centres in Mysuru District

Webcasting to monitor exam malpractices at all centres

Mysore/Mysuru: With the II PU exams commencing from tomorrow (Feb. 28), the Department of Pre-University Education, Mysuru, is giving final touches for preparations to ensure smooth conduct of the exams across the district.

On the first day tomorrow, Kannada and Arabic papers exam will be held.

The examination is being held from Feb.28 to Mar.17 at 51 centres across the district, including 28 in Mysuru city alone. The 23 centres in the district are spread across H.D. Kote and K.R. Nagar (3 centres each), Periyapatna, T. Narasipur and Hunsur (4 centres each) and Nanjangud (5 centres).

As many as 35,835 students will appear for the exam, out of which 32,835 are freshers, 2,194 are repeaters, 773 are private students and 16 are result-improvement examinees.

The question papers have been kept securely at the District Treasury in DC’s Office at Siddarthanagar. All the exam centres have been installed with CCTV cameras, which will be continuously monitored at the Webcasting Centre.

A day ahead of the exams, the designated staff were seen marking the registration numbers on tables in exam halls.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements around all the exam centres. The City Police have enforced prohibitory orders in 200 mts. radius around all the exam centres. Photocopy shops and cyber cafes have been ordered to shut down during exam hours.

Aim to improve results

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Deputy Director of Pre-University Education (DDPUE) M.P. Nagamma said that the Department is aiming to improve the results in the district this year, for which several academic activities were held.

The District, which stood at 14th position in results last year, now aims to come within the top 10 in the State, she added.

Webcasting will be done from all the centres and officials will continuously monitor on screen from the Webcasting centres set up in the ZP Office and the PU Exam Board Office. These officers will monitor any malpractices and malicious intent on the part of the examinees and as well monitor the functioning of the exam hall staff.

Special Investigation Squads headed by an officer of the rank of Principal have been formed. The District Treasury, where the exam papers have been kept, is under round-the- clock surveillance to prevent any possibility of question paper leaks, she said.

Also, the vehicles designated for transportation of question papers to the exam centres have been fitted with GPS (Geographical Positioning System). A total of 11 vehicles and 1 spare vehicle have been arranged for the purpose, with 5 routes mapped in city limits and 1 one each in taluk centres. The vehicles will be tracked continuously throughout their journey, for which a 3-member team of route officers have been formed, Nagamma said adding that each vehicle will be accompanied by a gunman as an additional security measure.

DDPUE Nagamma held a briefing at her office this morning for Squad Members, Lecturers and all other exam staff on smooth conduct of the exams.