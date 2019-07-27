Three poachers arrested inside Nagarahole National Park
News

Three poachers arrested inside Nagarahole National Park

Hunsur: In an effort to curb the entry of poachers, illegal miners, timber smugglers and encroachers while protecting forests, frontline Forest Department employees at Nagarahole National Park have arrested three poachers with arms and ammunition.

Department staff cornered the three persons on the night of July 25 while they were trying to make an entry into the protected forests to poach animals at Hebbala area under Anechowkur Wildlife Rage. 

The arrested have been identified as 32-year-old Nanaiah from Nalloor village near Ponnampet in Kodagu, 45-year-old Narendra, a bus driver from Ponnampet and 32-year-old Manju, an estate worker at Mathoor village, also near Ponnampet. 

A Single Barrel Breach Loading (SBBL) gun, six cartridges, three knives, batteries and improvised torches, two bags and Omni vehicle (KA-03 MA-6657) have been seized. Forest staff said that the poachers were attempting to kill a spotted deer for meat. Two more persons are involved in the case and efforts are on to trace them.

Range Forest Officer Shivanand Ningani, DRFO D. Shivaprasad and Yogeshawari Desai, Forest Guard Nataraj, Watchers Vishwanath and Subramani and drivers Azaruddin and Siraj participated in the operation.

July 27, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching