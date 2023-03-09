Thriving drug racket targets college students in city

March 9, 2023

CCB Cops nab four peddlers near reputed institution

Mysore/Mysuru: The drugs racket is fast pervading Cultural Capital Mysuru, with the racketeers targeting college students.

City Crime Branch (CCB) Police personnel have arrested four persons involved in the racket near a college on Hebbal Outer Ring Road junction and seized 20.35 kg of MDMA Crystals drug worth Rs. 1.5 lakh and two two- wheelers from them.

The accused are identified as Razik Mohammed Khan, aged 28, a resident of Rajeev Nagar in the city, Aman Shakir Mohammed Sullia, 21, a resident of Subhash Nagar hailing from Sullia in Dakshina Kannada, Kabir Khan, 20, of Vijayanagar Second Stage and Daya Khan alias Dayan, 19, of Mohammed Sait Block in the city.

Acting on a tip off about the accused indulged in selling drugs to the students in their knowhow, by waiting in their two-wheelers near a college on Hebbal Outer Ring Road, a CCB Police team led by Inspector C. Krishna Kumar swooped on the accused and arrested them. Upon inspection, drugs were found in their possession.

During interrogation, they revealed that, the drugs were being procured from a person in Naidu Nagar in city through a Bengaluru-based peddler. They were selling it at the rate of Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 6,000 per gram.

The accused were befriending drug addict students and were sharing information about the availability of drugs after winning the trust of one among the students, who used to later spread the information among their friends and collect the substance at a designated place as told by the peddlers. They were collecting drugs and speeding away in their two-wheelers in no time.

It is suspected that the drugs racket is being operated like a chain link. Acting on the information provided by them, CCB Police have launched an operation to trace the suppliers and middlemen.

The arrests were made by CCB Police team under the guidance of CCB ACP Sandesh Kumar. The team included Police personnel Salim Pasha, A. Uma Mahesh, Ravishankar, Narasimharaju, K. Mahesh, Mohan Aradhya and Chandrashekar.

Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) Police have registered a case.