Tiger kills two in South Kodagu within 12 hours

February 21, 2021

Elephants arrive for combing operations; Villagers resort to flash bandh

Ponnampet: A tiger on the prowl in South Kodagu mauled two persons to death within a span of 12 hours. While a 16-year-old youth was killed late last evening, another woman was killed early this morning. The places of attack are close to each other and irate villagers resorted to a flash bandh demanding immediate capture of the big cat.

Last evening, the tiger attacked 16-year-old Paniyaravara Ayyappa at Kumatoor village near Srimangala when he was returning home after finishing work in a coffee estate belonging to Kotrangada Ashwath. The victim stayed in Kotrangada Biddappa with his father Paniyaravara Basappa.

The tiger struck Ayyappa on the back of his head with its paw and his head tore apart due to sheer force. Before the big cat attacked him, Ayyappa screamed for help and hearing the screams, other estate workers rushed to his help. Spotting villagers running towards it, the tiger disappeared amidst thick coffee plantations. The fur of the tiger was found on the victim’s body.

Today morning at 7, the tiger killed another woman at T. Shettigeri village near Srimangala. The woman, Panieravara Chinni was attacked in an estate of Alemada Somanna and Bopanna where she had gone to pick mushrooms. This village is located just 2 kms from the attack that took place last evening. The Forest authorities have suspect the same tiger to be involved in both the cases.

Elephant Abhimanyu arrives for combing operation.

Flash protest

Tension is brewing up in Ponnampet taluk where both the incidents took place and the Forest Department is under pressure to act swiftly.

Residents, who were planning to protest in front of the Forest Department Office, staged a flash protest at Shettigeri and Srimangala villages demanding capture of the tiger.

Residents blocked the road with vehicles and squatted on the road and demanded the tiger be shot as it is bound to attack more humans as it had tasted human blood. This is prime coffee-picking season and labourers are scared to venture out for work, they said.

Combing operation begins

Meanwhile, the Forest Department has begun combing operation and elephants Abhimanyu and Gopalaswamy have been brought to Shettigeri from Mathigodu Elephant Camp to trap the elusive cat. Tranquillising experts have been summoned for the operation.

Forest officers told villagers that if combing operations do not yield results, permission will be sought to shoot the tiger dead.

Fear has gripped residents of villages situated on the periphery of the Nagarahole National Park after many cattle heads were killed by tigers. Now even humans are killed.

It may be recalled here that on Jan. 27, Tasma Dechamma a PUC student at Shettigeri fainted when she spotted a tiger strolling out of a coffee estate towards her. She was walking to her usual bus stop when she saw the big cat. She fainted at the sight of the tiger and suffered an injury on her head. The tiger walked away from the spot.

Villages on the fringes of Bramhagiri Wildlife Sanctuary and Nagarahole National Park like Birunani, Beeruga, Ponnampet, Hudikeri, Harihara, Haisudlur, Bellur, Nalkeri, Kumatoor, Balele, Kottageri, Nittur and Karmad and other areas have been affected and cattle killings have been reported.