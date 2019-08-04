Tight Police security for Vishwanath’s media address in city

August 4, 2019

Mysuru: Amidst unprecedented Police security, backed up by a Police convoy perhaps for the first time in the city for a non-Minister, disqualified JD(S) MLA from Hunsur A.H. Vishwanath addressed a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan (MDJA) on Thyagaraja Road here this morning.

Amidst intelligence reports that Vishwanath’s bete-noire S.R. Mahesh, a JD(S) MLA from K.R. Nagar and a former Minister would storm the Pathrakarthara Bhavan along with his followers and also attack Vishwanath, a posse of 40 policemen, including a KSRP platoon, were deployed in the vicinity of MDJA in order to prevent any untoward incident.

Policemen were deployed at various points on the stretch of the road from Chamaraja Double Road to MDJA and also from Agrahara Circle to MDJA.

Barring journalists, no other persons were allowed inside MDJA. Also, Vishwanath’s car was escorted by the Police from Agrahara Circle to MDJA.

The heavy Police Security severely inconvenienced residents in the vicinity of MDJA as their movement were severely hampered by the presence of Police.

N.R. ACP C. Gopal, four Police Inspectors from K.R. Sub-division and other Police personnel were part of the Security.

Picture shows Policemen and Vishwanath’s supporters at the venue.

Addressing the press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan, Vishwanath maintained that the 20 rebel MLAs from both the Congress and JD(S) and also independents, cannot be held responsible for the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress Coalition Government.

Claiming that the ‘owners’ of both the parties were responsible for the fall of the Coalition Government, Vishwanath said that the rebellion by three Ministers, a former Minister and over a dozen MLAs was unprecedented in the State.

Attributing the rebellion of these MLAs to indiscipline and arrogance in both the parties — JD(S) and Congress, Vishwanath asserted that the BJP cannot be held responsible for the Coalition Government’s collapse.

Maintaining that the Coalition Government would have survived had the leaders of both the parties heard and respected the legislators, he asserted that the BJP could do nothing had the Coalition leaders put up an united face and treated all legislators with dignity and due respect.

Lashing out at CLP leader and Coalition Co-ordination Committee Chairman Siddharamaiah for his arrogance, Vishwanath said that it was Siddharamaiah who sowed the seeds of dissidence in the Coalition by often criticising the functioning of the Coalition Government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Noting that there was lack of co-ordination and understanding between the two parties, Vishwanath pointed out that this was all the more visible when some Congress leaders publicly said that even though HDK was the CM, they believed that Siddu was still their Chief Minister.

Highlighting the trauma that he underwent as the State JD(S) President, Vishwanath said that such was his status in the party, that he could not get a ticket for the local body polls to his follower in the ward where he (Vishwanath) resides at his hometown of K.R.Nagar .

Squarely blaming K.R. Nagar MLA and the then Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh for the denial of JD(S) ticket to his follower, Vishwanath said that he was forced to resign as an MLA as Mahesh’s attitude hurt his pride.

Claiming that he will always remember JD(S) Supremo and former PM H. D. Deve Gowda for giving him political rebirth, Vishwanath said that he would apologise to the JD(S) Supremo and also explain him about the circumstances which forced him to quit the Assembly.

Continuing his tirade on S.R. Mahesh, Vishwanath dismissed Mahesh remarks in the State Assembly that Vishwanath had sold himself for Rs. 28 crore.

Declaring that S.R. Mahesh remarks as childish and irresponsible, Vishwanath asserted that he was not the one to get sold by dumping pride and self-respect.

Referring to HDK’s remarks at K.R. Pet yesterday that the people of Mandya had fed poison to H.D. Deve Gowda’s family, Vishwanath ridiculed HDK’s remarks and said that it was S.R. Mahesh who had indeed ‘poisoned’ H.D. Deve Gowda’s family by repeatedly playing mischief.

Vishwanath also claimed that the atrocious attitude of S.R. Mahesh as one of the prime reasons for the collapse of the Coalition Government.

He further alleged that Mahesh posed as though he knew everything, when in fact he knew nothing.

When asked whether he would join the BJP, the party which he had termed as communal in the past, Vishwanath replied that it has been over seven decades since independence and everything has changed very much since them.

Stating that there was no place for ‘isms’ such as Communalism, Marxism, Leninism etc., in the present day scenario, Vishwanath said that these ‘isms’ were restricted to leaders and people do not believe in them anymore.

“The people of today only want food, jobs and civic amenities and they are not interested in any ‘isms’,” he said and added that only time will tell his future political plans.

Reiterating that he and all other MLAs who quit had not sold themselves, Vishwanath re-asserted that they resigned as their pride was at stake and certainly not for the sake of any Ministerial berth or other plum posts.

Claiming that he still considers Congress as his maternal party, Vishwanath declared that he had received much help from Indira Gandhi’s family.

He accused H.D. Kumaraswamy of preventing him from meeting Rahul Gandhi when he came to address a rally at K.R. Nagar for the LS Polls.

Blaming CLP leader Siddharamaiah for the downslide of Congress party, Vishwanath held Siddharamaiah for his exit from the Congress with which he was associated for nearly four decades.

Vishwanath also rued that he was not treated fairly in the JD(S) either, which ultimately forced him to quit as Hunsur MLA.

Vishwanath’s follower Revanna and others were present at the press meet.

Vishwanath accorded a warm welcome by followers

Vishwanath who walked out of Patrakarthara Bhavan soon after his presser, was given a rousing reception by his followers who had gathered in quite a large number at the junction of Thyagaraja Road and the Ursu Mandali Road on one side and at the ground opposite MCC Zone-1 Office on the other side.

Vishwanath walked to his supporters who stood waiting at a distance on either side of the MDJA, where he was welcomed with bouquets, garlands, Mysuru Peta etc.,

The MDJA was fortified by the Police even as he addressed the press meet, a scene which the MDJA had probably never witnessed before. Vishwanath left MDJA in his car under Police escort up to Chamaraja Double Road junction, from where he straight-away left for Hunsur, it is learnt.

