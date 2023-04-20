Today last day to file nomination

April 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With today being the last day for the filing of nomination papers, candidates were seen heading to their respective Office of the Electoral Officer in the city and district this morning.

In the city, Krishnaraja (KR) Constituency BJP candidate T.S. Srivatsa filed his nomination papers at the MCC Main Office on New Sayyaji Rao Road. He presented his papers to Returning Officer (RO) P. Ravikumar, CESC General Manager (Administration-HRD).

Earlier, Srivatsa, as a show of strength, took out a massive procession standing in an open vehicle, from 101 Ganapati Temple in Agrahara to the MCC Office. He was accompanied by two other main BJP aspirants — sitting MLA S.A. Ramdas and former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev — and a host of other party leaders.

The procession was accompanied by a host of folk and cultural troupes.

Speaking before the procession, Srivatsa said he is an ordinary BJP worker and the party has given him the ticket, for which he is extremely happy.

Maintaining that there is no disgruntlement in the party, Srivatsa said he would launch his campaign under the able leadership of Ramdas and Rajeev. Expressing confidence about victory, he said that he will take all party leaders of the Constituency into confidence and engage them in campaigning.

Chamaraja JD(S) candidate

Chamaraja JD(S) candidate H.K. Ramesh also filed his nomination papers at the Old Council Hall of the MCC Main Office today. He presented his papers to RO G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, MCC Commissioner. Earlier, Ramesh came in a procession from Raghavendrasawmy Mutt near Shantala Talkies on N.S. Road to the MCC Office, along with hundreds of party workers.

Meanwhile, disgruntled BJP leader S. Jayaprakash (JP), who is upset over being denied the party ticket from Chamaraja Constituency, held a meeting with his supporters at Alamma Choultry in Shivarampet to discuss his future course of action.

Based on the resolution adopted at the meeting, JP, who is a former Senate Member of University of Mysore, filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from Chamaraja Constituency, according to sources.