Top District Officers under home quarantine

August 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as Mysuru district is preparing to receive the Chief Minister, who will be arriving to offer Bagina to Kabini Dam tomorrow (Aug. 21), top officers of the district — Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta and SP C.B. Ryshyanth — have gone into home quarantine, after their sub-ordinate staff tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

While DC Abhiram Sankar is in self isolation since Tuesday after his car driver tested positive for the virus, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta are under home quarantine after one of their office-staff tested COVID-19 positive and SP C.B. Ryshyanth is under home quarantine since Monday after he himself tested positive.

As these top officers are under quarantine, they may not be able to take part in the Chief Minister’s programme in the district tomorrow.

Also, these officers did not take part in the Prime Minister’s virtual ‘Swachh Mahotsav’ programme that took place in the Palace premises today (Aug. 20), according to sources.