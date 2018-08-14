Torrential rains in Kodagu: 1,20,000 cusecs of water released from KRS

Mysuru/ Mandya: Nearly 1,20,000 cusecs of water from the 59 crest gates of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Reservoir was released this afternoon as the inflow into the Dam increased due to torrential rains in the catchment areas of River Cauvery in Kodagu.

Following the huge discharge, the Mandya District Administration has sounded a flood alert asking the people living in the low-lying areas to move to safer places, said Cauvery Niravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) Executive Engineer Basavarajegowda.

It was only in 1991 that a record quantity of 1,81,000 cusecs of water was released in the month of September.

At that time, the residents recalled that Santhemala, Private Bus Stand, APMC Yard, Fort, Nimishamba Temple, Gosai Ghat in Srirangapatna had all been submerged. The situation had continued for two to three days and there was huge loss of crops and properties.

Even as the rains continue to lash Kodagu district, the Cauvery River is in spate just like the Kapila and Kabini.

The inflow into KRS Dam was around 70,000 cusecs this noon. The Hemavathi and the Harangi reservoirs are also full to the brim.

The height of the new bridge in Srirangapatna is 25 feet and hence the 1.20 lakh cusecs released from KRS reservoir will not overflow above the bridge. However, the old Wellesley Bridge right next to it which is much lower in height is likely to witness overflowing.

Meanwhile, the people are thronging the Srirangapatna Bridge in their cars, two-wheelers, and even on foot to view the Cauvery River in full flow. The visitors are enjoying taking selfies and photos of this rare sight (now-a-days) of the River gushing and roaring downwards as it makes its way to Tamil Nadu.

Tourist inflow to KRS drops

With Kerala reeling under floods, the expected number of tourists has dropped and as a result the rush to KRS during this season is not along expected lines. But the CNNL officials have taken all precautionary measures by barricading the road leading to Balamuri and KRS. Nearly 20 Home Guards have been deployed additionally to man the barricaded places. Nobody is allowed to the North bank of KRS and the boating point has been closed, KRS Police Station Sub-Inspector Byatarayappa told Star of Mysore.

Normal life disrupted

Normal life was thrown out of gear in the city this morning following heavy rains. The school children and college students were caught in the rain as they were making their way to attend classes. The umbrellas were out but the two-wheeler riders were finding it difficult to ride.