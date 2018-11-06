Tourism Minister storms out of Gandhiji’s function

Mysuru: Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh reportedly stormed out of Gandhiji’s Cement Sculpture dedication function in Manasagangothri today.

It is learnt, he was upset to see that none of the names or photographs of elected representatives were found in the special brochure titled ‘Gandhiji Kurithu Cement Shilpagala Lokarpane Samarambha.’

On the contrary, there were names and photographs of bureaucrats, Gandhians, University officials and sculptors.

This omission upset him and he walked out, saying that when they want money to be sanctioned, they seek the help of the Ministers but they do not have the minimum courtesy of mentioning their names.

Interestingly, the Minister’s name was also not there in the invitation while the names of G.T. Devegowda and L. Nagendra along with others were printed.

When Star of Mysore contacted the University officials for this lapse, one of them, on condition of anonymity, said that when S.R. Mahesh was invited for the function, he had expressed his inability to attend and hence his name was not printed.

MLA L. Nagendra, Kannada and Culture Department Director N.R. Vishukumar, Karnataka Shilpakala Academy Director-Sculptor R. Kalachar, Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi President Dr. Wooday P. Krishna, University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. Aisha M. Sherif, Registrar Prof. R. Rajanna, Freedom Fighter Dr. M.G. Krishnamurthy, Gandhians Lakshminarasimaiah, K.T. Veerappa, P. Mallesh, Nagarathnamma Javaregowda, Litterateur Kukkarahalli Basavaraju, Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi Vice-President Prof. G. B. Shivaraju, University of Mysore Alumni Association President Dr. Vasanthkumar Thimkapura and others were present.