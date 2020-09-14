Tourists can visit KRS from Sept. 16

September 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: After months of inactivity at the famed Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, the tourist place is set to open from Sept. 16, Wednesday. The State Government has given permission to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) that manages the Dam to allow tourists, albeit with strict social distancing norms.

The KRS Dam was shut for tourists in March following the enforcement of nationwide COVID-19-induced lockdown and since then it has remained completely closed for visitors.

Now with the Government announcing lockdown relaxations in a phased manner and also with the Dam full to the brim with copious rainfall in catchment areas, tourists and local visitors can enjoy the spectacular sights of the Dam and Brindavan Gardens. CNNL Executive Engineer Raju had written to the Government through Mandya Deputy Commissioner seeking re-opening of the Dam for tourists from Sept.1.

However, permission was not given. Now as the Centre has authorised the States to decide on opening entertainment parks, the State has allowed the KRS Dam to open.

Over 10,000 tourists visit KRS Dam daily and the numbers see an increase during Dasara and peak tourism season where visitor footfall has risen to 25,000 to 30,000 on a single day.

As the Dam was closed for over five months, the CNNL has lost revenue of over Rs. 5 crore that is collected from entry tickets, parking fees and toll charges. The average income from the Dam every month amounts to over Rs. 1 crore. “It was difficult to maintain the Dam as there was expenditure like electricity, park and Dam maintenance and other overhead costs. Along with the entry ticket collection, we used to get revenue from the rent from shops and other outlets within the Dam premises. We had written to the Government as this was the best time to view the Dam as it is full. We have got permission now and tourists will be allowed inside from Sept. 16,” Raju told Star of Mysore.

Strict guidelines will be followed while permitting tourists inside and social distancing norms will be enforced by CNNL staff and also security personnel. Even when large groups arrive, social distancing will be maintained and people without masks will not be allowed entry, Raju added.