Towards‌ ‌good‌ ‌health‌ ‌

December 21, 2020

Enjoying good health is about having realistic expectations and caring for your body with respect. There's no point downing vitamin pills and energy boosting drinks when what your body really needs is adequate rest in a stress-free environment and good balanced diet.

Enjoying good health is about having realistic expectations and caring for your body with respect. There’s no point downing vitamin pills and energy boosting drinks when what your body really needs is adequate rest in a stress-free environment and good balanced diet.

Today’s world is obsessed with fitness, and often confuses physical strength and stamina with general good health. The importance of good health is widely recognised today globally.

Observe your habits as you can workout what you expect from your body from how you are using the space immediately around you right now. Take few minutes to consider how you are positioning yourself. Check your surroundings and get to know what you see, where you are sitting. Good posture and comfort are vital to the effective functioning of the physical body.

Observer your breath, our breath is magical, it gives us life and determines the state of our body and mind. Blown onto freezing fingers, our breath is warm, blown onto something hot, our breath cools it. Breath nourishes our internal Chi.

Correct breathing is the secret remedy to a great many ills. If your breathing is bad or irregular or your have stooped shoulders and constricted throat and chest, suffering from dizzy spells, tiring out easily, getting upset very fast and short tempered, good breathing will help you overcome all this.

Good breathing is all about posture, when you open your shoulders; your chest cavity opens which in turn expands your lung capacity, thereby increasing the amount of air you take in. You can either breathe in and out through your nostrils or breathe in through nostrils and breathe out through mouth. Just visualise your breath filling all the three parts of your lungs. If you could, you can go a little further by engaging your tummy for a new breathing exercise by visualising the Chi entering your tummy, filling it and then visualise your tummy contracting as you breathe out.

Do this lying down or standing up and you could place your palms on your tummy to feel it expand and contract. Visualise the Chi energy going all the way down to the ends of the limbs — your toes and hands. This is a powerfully energising technique that will fill you with renewed energy.

It is not advisable to hold your breath, just create a regular and steady pattern of slow breaths and focus on making this kind of good posture breathing a habit. Feel your whole body suffused with wonderful fresh air and stagnant energy flowing out of you.

You will discover that with good breathing, your sense of well-being is considerably improved.

