Traders protest against non-issuance of licence
News

Traders protest against non-issuance of licence

Mysuru:  Nearly 250 to 300 traders gathered at the Mysore Chambers of Commerce and Industries (MCCI) office on D. Devaraja Urs Road this morning protesting against the non-issuance of trade licences by the Mysuru City Corporation.

The Corporation authorities led by Health Officer Dr. Nagaraj had promised to renew the traders licence on Mar.26 and hence the traders had come to the MCCI office on that day.  However, it was postponed to today and even as the traders waited, the Assistant Commissioner Veena said that they cannot come to the Chamber office and instead asked the traders to come to MCC.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nagaraj had asked Health Inspector Dharmesh Gowda to attend to the issuance of licence and as he also did not turn up, the traders were irked.

Their main concern was that tomorrow and day-after being a holiday, the renewal of licence cannot be done and once this month is over, then they have to pay a penalty of ten per cent for no fault of theirs.

“We are ready to pay the renewal fee and it will be an income for the MCC too. But their staff are not willing to renew it on time thus causing problems to us,” said one of the traders.

MCCI President A.S. Satish, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayana Gowda, members of the Mysore Textile and Readymade Garments Association, Merchants Association President R.N.Ramesh threatened to launch an agitation if the Corporation does not renew the traders licence in time and instead collects penalty.

March 28, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Seminar on Finance at MCCI
Minister hears grievances of industrialists
‘Technology sans humility has delinked Bank Managers and Customers’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching