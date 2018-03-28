Traders protest against non-issuance of licence

Mysuru: Nearly 250 to 300 traders gathered at the Mysore Chambers of Commerce and Industries (MCCI) office on D. Devaraja Urs Road this morning protesting against the non-issuance of trade licences by the Mysuru City Corporation.

The Corporation authorities led by Health Officer Dr. Nagaraj had promised to renew the traders licence on Mar.26 and hence the traders had come to the MCCI office on that day. However, it was postponed to today and even as the traders waited, the Assistant Commissioner Veena said that they cannot come to the Chamber office and instead asked the traders to come to MCC.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nagaraj had asked Health Inspector Dharmesh Gowda to attend to the issuance of licence and as he also did not turn up, the traders were irked.

Their main concern was that tomorrow and day-after being a holiday, the renewal of licence cannot be done and once this month is over, then they have to pay a penalty of ten per cent for no fault of theirs.

“We are ready to pay the renewal fee and it will be an income for the MCC too. But their staff are not willing to renew it on time thus causing problems to us,” said one of the traders.

MCCI President A.S. Satish, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayana Gowda, members of the Mysore Textile and Readymade Garments Association, Merchants Association President R.N.Ramesh threatened to launch an agitation if the Corporation does not renew the traders licence in time and instead collects penalty.