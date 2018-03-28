JSS Hospital launches special package

JSS Hospital, Mysuru, celebrated International Women’s Day by launching affordable health check-up package recently. University of Mysore Registrar D. Bharathi was the chief guest. Hospital Director Dr. (Col.) M. Dayananda, Dy. Director Dr. Suresh Babu, Medical Superintendent Dr. M. Guruswamy, Administrative Officer Basavaraj Kuppasad, Regional Medical Officer Dr. Shanthamallappa and Heads and Staff of all the Departments of the Hospital were present on the occasion. Interested women may avail the package till Mar.31.
Photo News
