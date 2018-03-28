Appointed as Tumkur Varsity VC

Mysuru: Dr. Y.S. Siddegowda, Professor of Social Work, University of Mysore (UoM), has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Tumkur University by Governor – Chancellor Vajubhai R. Vala for a period of four years with effect from the date of assumption of office or till he attains the age of 67.

Dr. Siddegowda, who is serving in the UoM for the last 35 years, has published 117 Research Articles and six books.

He served as In-Charge VC during the tenure of service as Registrar in Music University, Mysuru and Karnataka Sanskrit University, Bengaluru; as Registrar (Administration) of three Universities 4 times; Director, Academy of Sanskrit Research; Coordinator of Kingston University Programme and NSS Programme Officer.