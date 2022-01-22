Traffic violations on the rise: Stringent action needed
January 22, 2022

Sir,

In continuation with the letter by Ashok Nayak titled “Use of mobile phone while driving on the rise”  in Star of Mysore dated Jan.19, I would like you to use your good offices and put this up to the Traffic Police and the City Police Commissioner too.

Everyday we see many violators on the roads, whether Ring Road or city centre or residential area. The drivers using mobile phones sitting behind the wheels or bending their heads holding the phone are dangerous for other motorists and pedestrians too.

In addition to this, we see no helmets, no seat belts, minors riding two-wheelers with or without elders behind them, no lane discipline etc.

Strict and stringent action should be taken against all such violations. Installing cameras at some signals won’t be enough.

They should be penalised on the spot. And public/drivers should be permitted to seize the keys of the vehicle if any minor is found driving/riding.

– Savitha Sheshadri, Ramakrishnanagar, 21.1.2022

