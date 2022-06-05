Transgender Chandini’s pro-people activities get public appreciation
Transgender Chandini’s pro-people activities get public appreciation

June 5, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: It is a known fact that transgenders are often ridiculed and are usually not treated with respect by our society. But a transgender woman from city has attracted the attention of the general public through her pro-people works.

Chandini (Aslam Pasha), a resident of Bademakan near Tipu Circle, is running a Fair Price Shop at Sathagalli in city and leading a respectable life. In addition, she has started an e-Service Centre and helping other transgenders and general public to get various benefits that are being offered by the Governments. With her pro-people activities, she is now earning praises from the society which once ridiculed and offended her.

Chandini was born as the son to Vazir Ahmed and Shanaz Begum in 1978. She had a normal childhood like any other child and completed her primary education at Sri Venkateshwara School in city and completed High School at Mallikarjuna School.

Noticing physical changes and behaviour, Chandini was thrown out of the house by her parents. Later, she made friends with transgenders and travelled to Mumbai with their help, lived there for one year and came back to Mysuru.

After her return, her parents made her join the school again and Chandini passed SSLC examination with flying colours. Though she later went to Maharaja’s College to pursue studies, she discontinued studies unable to bear the ridicule of fellow students. Chandini later entered politics by joining various parties.

Meanwhile, she passed PUC and obtained BA degree through Distant Education and from then on was working towards getting benefits given by the Governments to the transgenders and the general public by contacting concerned Department officials. She also contested unsuccessfully the Assembly elections as an independent candidate.

Using various special facilities given by the Governments, Chandini herself opened a Fair Price Shop and e-Service Centre to help other transgenders and general public to get Aadhaar Card, Ration Card, PAN Card and Pension for senior citizens which has won appreciation from the beneficiaries and also from the general public.

People still treat us the same way. When they see a transgender, they behave differently. We are not given house for rent. Many transgenders, who have pursued their education, have secured good positions. Every transgender must pursue education as change is possible only through education, says Chandini.

