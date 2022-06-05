Students must have a positive mindset: IPS officer Ravi Channannavar

June 5, 2022

50-day competitive exam training camp concludes at KSOU

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Competitive Examinations’ Training Centre which had organised a 50-day training camp for students appearing for IAS/KAS examinations concluded on Tuesday.

IPS Officer Ravi D. Channannavar inaugurated the valedictory function of the camp held at Ganga auditorium, KSOU and guided the students about how to prepare for the IAS/KAS and other competitive examinations.

“Every person has two options, to have a positive mindset or a negative mindset. While a positive mindset guides one to reading books and good friends, negative mindset encourages bad habits and wastage of time,” he said and advised students to have a positive mindset.

Stating that having a study time-table is a must for those who take up competitive examinations, he felt that without a proper time-table it is difficult to get success. “Those who decide that they have no life without passing UPSC examinations and work hard, will pass out successfully in one year. For this, you have to work hard like a running deer trying to escape from a chasing cheetah,” added the IPS Officer.

“Those who want to take UPSC examinations should give priority to main examinations and prepare for the examination based on the question papers of previous ten years. After this, they should concentrate on general knowledge and current affairs. This formula is necessary for all those who take up competitive examinations,” said Ravi Channannavar and concluded by saying that those who dream of building a good society, should possess the goal of securing high positions.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar, who spoke on the occasion, said that achievement is not the property of anyone and there are many ups and downs in the path of achievement and success can be achieved when the problems are faced with courage.

Citing the example of a tongawalla’s son, who recently passed out the UPSC examinations, he said relentless efforts, strong will and systematic study will bring the desired results.

KSOU Registrar Prof. R. Rajanna, Finance Officer Dr. A. Khadar Pasha, Centre Coordinator Jainahalli Sathyanarayanagowda and others were present on the occasion.