Tree-cutting was for train, passenger safety: Railways  

June 19, 2026

Mysuru: Responding to reports published in the media regarding tree-cutting and trimming activities near Kukkarahalli Lake, the Railways has clarified that the exercise was undertaken solely as a safety measure to protect railway infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted train operations.

According to the Railways, several trees located close to the 25 kV Overhead Equipment (OHE) lines posed a risk during strong winds and monsoon conditions. Falling trees or branches could damage the overhead lines, affecting train services and compromising passenger safety.

Pre-monsoon safety drive

As part of a pre-monsoon safety drive, around 12 vulnerable trees were removed and branches were trimmed at eight locations, all within railway premises. The Railways stated that the exercise was carried out purely in the interest of operational safety.

The Railways pointed out that several incidents of fallen trees damaging overhead electrification infrastructure had been reported over the past year, leading to disruptions in train services. In a recent incident on May 16, 2026, a fallen tree damaged nearly 2 kms of the overhead equipment in the Kadakola-Nanjangud Town section.

Officials said the Mysuru-Ashokapuram single-line section is operationally critical and even minor disruptions can significantly affect train punctuality and passenger services. Owing to continuous train movements, obtaining maintenance blocks is difficult, making preventive measures necessary.

Passenger safety

The Railways also refuted reports suggesting that the tree-cutting activity was linked to the proposed National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Road Under Bridge (RUB) project, describing such reports as incorrect and misleading. It maintained that the exercise was carried out exclusively to ensure the safety of railway assets and passengers.

The Railways further stated that, under a Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change communication dated March 10, 2022, prior permission is not required for tree-cutting within railway premises when undertaken for train safety.

It also cited Sections 11 and 14 of the Railways Act, 1989, which empower the Railway Administration to remove obstructions or potential hazards affecting train operations. The Railways maintained that the action taken was lawful, necessary and in the interest of public safety and smooth train operations.