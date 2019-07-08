Trishikha Wadiyar enjoys an evening of ‘Garbha’ dance

Mysuru: The ongoing Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav-2019 at JSS Urban Haat in Hebbal Industrial Area here featured a beautiful traditional ‘Garbha’ dance by artistes from Gujarat and a dance by a young kid last evening.

The ‘Garbha’ dance to the foot-tapping rhythmic song prompted the visitors too to shake their legs with enthusiasm. The programme was inaugurated by Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar, who was joined by the Gujarat artistes and visitors seeking for a selfie with her which she duly obliged.

The cultural programme that began yesterday would go on for one week in the evenings.

JSS Technical Education Director Dr. C. Ranganathaiah, Joint Director B.R. Umakanth, Gujarat Industrial Extension College Marketing Manger Dr. S.D. Makwana and Programme Co-ordinator Rakesh Rai were present.

Handicrafts expo-cum-sale

The Expo to conclude on July 14 has a variety of Bandini sarees, Embroidered bed sheets, towels, cushion covers, environment friendly jewels, dress materials, clay items, bead works, metal works, kurtis, cholis and other handicraft items at affordable prices.

For the foodies, there is an array of Gujarati delicacies to tickle the taste-buds.

