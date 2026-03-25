Trust flays insult to Hindu Seers, stages silent protest in city

March 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Members of the Save Hindu Temples Trust staged a silent protest in front of the old Deputy Commissioner’s Office on Hunsur Road this morning, condemning what they termed as insulting remarks against Hindu Seers.

Addressing the protesters, Trust Founder M.M. Nikhilesh said Seers, Saints and religious leaders had made immense contributions to the spiritual and cultural growth of the country.

He noted that many Mutts serve society through ‘Shikshana’, ‘Sooru’ and ‘Anna Dasoha’ (education, food and shelter), providing support that should ideally come from the Government.

“In such a situation, it is unfair and unacceptable to target Seers and religious heads from public platforms,” he said, adding that the Hindu community strongly condemns such remarks made by some leaders.

He warned that the Save Hindu Temples Trust would intensify its protests if political leaders continued to make what he termed irresponsible statements against Seers and Mutts.

The protesters also condemned the recent remarks made by MLA and CESC Chairman Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda against a Seer. They held placards reading “Namma Gurugalu Namma Hemme” and other slogans condemning the alleged insult to Seers.

Former Deputy Mayor V. Shailendra, BJP leaders Sachidananda, Cable Mahesh, Rakesh Bhat, Dinesh Gowda, Manjunath, Santosh Kumar, Mahadevaswamy, Jagadish, Arjun Partha, Manu Shaiv, Nanigowda, Byrathi, Sunil, Shivu and Nanjundaswamy, along with other Hindu activists, took part in the protest.