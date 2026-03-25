Modified SUV, 2 school buses seized

March 25, 2026

Illegal modifications: Oversized tyres, raised height, high-intensity LED lights

Mysore/Mysuru: Officials of the Regional Transport Office (RTO-West) have seized two school buses, two Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), including a heavily modified Mahindra vehicle and one Multi-Utility Vehicle (MUV), for violation of transport rules.

The drive, led by Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Rajkumar, has been underway for the past two days. Yesterday, officials seized two school buses (KA-09-C-2638 and KA-68-0360) in Vijayanagar for operating without a valid Fitness Certificate (FC).

During the inspection, the team also seized a Toyota Fortuner (AP-39-BY-1111), an unregistered Mahindra XUV, and a Toyota Innova (HR-70-D-9875). Another heavily altered Mahindra vehicle (PB-80-0849) was seized near the old Deputy Commissioner’s Office this morning. According to RTO officials, the Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Innova, registered in other States, had been operating in the city for over a year without being re-registered in Karnataka or applying for the same.

Only 12 months grace period

Officials explained that a vehicle registered in one State can legally operate in another State for up to 12 months without re-registration or payment of new road taxes. However, if the vehicle continues to remain in the new State beyond this period, the owner must obtain fresh registration from the local RTO, and the application should be submitted within 30 days after the 12-month period expires.

The Mahindra vehicle (PB-80-0849) seized this morning had reportedly been purchased by a person from Chamarajanagar and was found to be heavily modified in violation of norms. Officials said the vehicle was fitted with oversized off-road tyres extending beyond the prescribed limit, had increased height and was equipped with high-intensity LED lights, all of which violated regulations.

The unregistered Mahindra XUV, which had already run 3,300 km, was also seized. Officials said the vehicle had been resold despite not being registered.

138 school buses operate without FC

Regional Transport Officer Ramachandra told SOM that 138 school buses in city are currently operating without a valid FC.

Despite issuing repeated notices to the bus owners, the authorities have not received any response so far. He warned that buses failing to obtain the FC at the earliest will be seized.